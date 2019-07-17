Shravan (5/14) strikes for Evergreen

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Medium-pacer MS Shravan took 5 for 14 as Evergreen shot out India Cements cheaply for 84 runs in 32 overs on Day One of the HCA A1 Division Three-day League match on Wednesday. Evergreen finished the day at 93/3, a first innings lead of nine runs with two days to play.

In another match, Mickil Jaiswal (142 batting) and A Vaishnav Reddy (113) slammed tons as MP Colts posted a good score of 399/4 against Continental CC. This was Vaishnav Reddy’s third century of the season.

Meanwhile, Bhagath Varma hit a ton (159) to help R Dayanand team reach 284/7 against SBI at stumps. EMCC managed to score 247/7 at stumps thanks to Mohul Bhowmick’s century (125).

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Jai Hanuman 283 in 73.2 overs (G Shashidhar Reddy 58, N Anirudh Reddy 72, K Sumanth 53, Divesh Singh 4/41) vs Sporting XI 38/1 in 14 overs; R Dayanand 284/7 in 90 overs (Bhagath Varma 159, Akash Bhandari 5/94) vs SBI; SCRSA 151 in 51.2 overs (L Hemant Singh 69, Hitesh Yadav 3/46, Amol Shinde 4/47) vs Andhra Bank 130/6 in 36 overs (Amol Shinde 35batting); EMCC 247/7 in 77 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 125, Sai Abhinay Penna 84, Raju Yadav 4/45) vs Income Tax; Deccan Chronicle 209/5 in 51 overs (Varun Goud 95 batting, CV Milind 41batting, Mudassir 4/66) vs BDL.

Pool B: India Cements 82 in 32 overs (Shreyas Vala 46, Vinay Kumar 4/41, MS Shravan 5/14) vs Evergreen 93/3 in 32 overs (B Manoj Kumar 37 batting); Enconse 259/7 in 85 overs (Junaid Ali 52, Owais 84 batting, Askari 58, Ashish Srivastav 5/75) vs Cambridge XI; MP Colts 399/4 in 90 overs (A Vaishnav Reddy 113, Mickil Jaiswal 142batting, Akash A 63, Sireesh Goud 39 batting, Alim 3/116) vs Continental CC

