Shravan eyeing Telugu film offers

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:18 pm

City-based lad Shravan Reddy who is a well-known face in Hindi serials is currently busy working on the second series of Thinkistan. While he has consistently been seen in serials such as Jersey No.10, Yahan ke Hum Sikander and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, he didn’t really land anything in Telugu films so far despite being a pakka Hyderabadi guy.

“Working in the Telugu film industry was never really on the cards. But, that’s going to change soon. At the beginning, I made up my mind to go to Mumbai. It was very hard to cope up as it was a totally different culture. There were a lot of challenges,” says Shravan Reddy who read Hindi fiction books and newspapers every day to improve his Hindi”. His hard work paid off eventually and he landed roles in films like Dosti, Yaariyan and Manmarziyan. Now with his web series coming up on MX Player, Shravan is hopeful that movie offers will follow in its wake. However, he remains tight-lipped about his Telugu project.