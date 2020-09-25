Shravani suicide: Three including Tollywood producer taken into custody

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Friday got police custody of Devaraja Reddy, Sai Krishna Reddy and Tollywood producer Ashok Reddy, the three suspects in the alleged suicide case of television actor K.Shravani here on Friday.

All three were arrested in connection with the case in the first week of September and were remanded in judicial custody. The police had recently filed a custody petition before the court seeking their custody as more details were to be extracted from them. Following this, the court allowed three days of police custody of the suspects.

The 26-year-old actress allegedly hanged herself on September 8, reportedly due to harassment from the three men in different ways. All three have been charged with abetment to suicide.

