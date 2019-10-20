Shree 420: The respectable conman

By | Published: 12:42 am 7:55 pm

The Showman of Bollywood a.k.a. Raj Kapoor was born into a Punjabi family to Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi at Peshawar, then in British India. Later, the family moved to India and Prithvi kept moving from one city to build a career in the country. Raj Kapoor was educated in multiple schools and the influence of Dehradun-based Colonel Brown Cambridge School can be felt in movies like Mera Naam Joker and Bobby.

Having debuted in Bollywood at the age of 10 with Inquilab in 1935, he played a lead role in the 1947 film Neel Kamal wherein Madhubala played his leading lady. Even before he turned 25, Raj established the RK Studios and made Aag with himself as the hero, and Nargis, Kamini Kaushal and Premnath in key roles. And that was just the beginning. He would go on to make many brilliant films in later days.

The elder brother to late Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor is a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards. His sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are prominent actors too while his daughters Ritu and Rima stayed away from the limelight.

Shree 420

No cine lover can ever forget the legendary and extremely charming Raj Kapoor dancing to Mera Joota Hai Japani in the opening scenes of Shree 420. The song was etched in patriotic fervour and went down as one of the biggest chartbusters of Indian cinema.

Released in 1955, Shree 420 went on to become the highest-grossing Indian cinema of those times. The film was well-received in both Indian and overseas markets. In fact, the film became an instant hit in the Soviet Union and earned Raj Kapoor huge popularity among the movie buffs there.

The plot of Shree 420 revolves around Raj, a poor but educated youth who travels to Bombay in the hope of a successful life. The movie sees the pairing of Raj Kapoor and the gorgeous Nargis and their amazing on-screen chemistry which makes Shree 420 a celluloid experience to behold.

Caught in the cobwebs of busy Bombay life, Raj somewhere down the line loses his innocence and falls prey to the misdeeds of unscrupulous businessman Sonachand and vicious Maya (donned by ever beautiful Nadira). Raj ends up being a conman who is into cards and gambling.

Interesting Facts

Raj Kapoor’s son, Rishi Kapoor, made a special appearance as a child artiste in the much-acclaimed song Pyaar hua iqrar hua between Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the movie.

In a recent interview, Rishi who is the father of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor revealed that it was raining heavily on the day of the shoot and Nargis bribed him with a chocolate to be ready for the shot.

The title of the movie refers to the section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

The title of one of the songs of this epic movie, Ramaiya Vastavaiya is in Telugu while the rest of the lyrics flow in Hindi.

It is believed that Raj Kapoor gave the Telugu title as an ode to the Telugu audience who equally loved the dubbed versions of his movies including the likes of films like Aah.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis acted together in 17 movies, some of them undoubtedly the evergreen classics of Indian cinema. The list includes legendary films like Awara, Andaz and Aag.

Director: Raj Kapoor

Producer: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Nadira

Release Date: September 16, 1955

Aag

Aag brings on to the screen the story of Kewal Khanna (Raj Kapoor), a passionate theatre artiste who puts his craft and life at risk to realise the love of Nimmi (played by Nargis).

Director: Raj Kapoor

Producer: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Premnath, Kamini Kaushal

Release Date: August 6, 1948

Andaz

Andaz brought on to the screen the love triangle between Dilip( Dilip Kumar ), Neena ( Nargis ) & Rajan ( Raj Kapoor). The film was a phenomenal success & was definitely one of the first multistarrer blockbusters of Independent Indian Cinema.

Directed & Produced By: Mehboob Khan

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis

Release Date: 26 August, 1949

Awaara

Awaara was in sorts an announcement of arrival of Indian cinema on to the world stage. The biggest highlight of the film was Prithviraj Kapoor (real-life father of Raj Kapoor). The father son duo manages to replicate their off-screen chemistry on the big screen with panache! Awaara brings into life the story of Raj, a boy battered by fate, but ultimately wins it to come on top in the end.

Director: Raj Kapoor

Producer: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor, Leela Chitnis, K.N. Singh, Shashi Kapoor

Release Date: December 14, 1951

