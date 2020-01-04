Shree Malani Foam sponsors sports ground

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Shree Malani Foams Pvt Limited (SMFPL) — part of Shree Malani Group, one of India’s leading players in the Comfort and Bedding industry, as part of its community outreach initiative has constructed a sports ground for the children.

The sports ground developed for the students of Telangana Model School, Shankarampet (R) village, was inaugurated by G Chandana Deepti, District Superintendent of Police, Medak, in the presence of management, and senior officials from Shree Malani Group. The sports ground, which is around 3,500 square yards, offers playing area to the school students which was not available until now for them.

While commenting on the initiative, Urmila Malani, director at Shree Malani Foams (P) Ltd, said, “This new sports ground will complement the overall development of a child’s personality and allow students to shape their future according to their interests. We are privileged to make this contribution through our outreach programmes that support the community we thrive in.”

To further reiterate the importance of school environment and education, the company has also been awarding scholarships to the students. Through various outreach programmes, the company has been consistently supporting students by providing them with cycles, bags, books, etc., and providing sewing machines to the needy women in the village to meet their day-to-day needs.

