Shrewd Akshara’s creative skills

Just a second movie in her career, Akshara Haasan, daughter of legendary film star Kamal Haasan, has accepted the role of a pregnant woman in the upcoming action thriller Mister KK starring Chiyaan Vikram. After making a debut in Tamil as a tech-savvy woman, she will be seen as a pregnant woman in Mister KK.

“I like doing things differently. I feel my skill set lets me do my best in versatile roles,” says Akshara who was in the city to take part in promotional event.Since her childhood, Akshara says she was someone who grew watching movies of Vikram. “He is someone I really looked up to. When I was offered the role in the movie, there were no bounds to my happiness. There is so much to learn from Vikram on sets,” she added. She plays Athira, a pregnant lady, wife of Vasu which is played by Abi Hasan, son of senior actor Nassar.

Akshara says working under the production banner of his father Kamal was a great feeling. “The production house made several legendary films in the past. Working under my father’s banner was really proud,” Akshara says. The actor who lives in Mumbai, debuted in Bollywood with Shamitabh starring Hindi star Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from acting, she also puts her creative thoughts on paper writing film scripts. Akshara has an experience of working as assistant director in the past. When asked about her interest in direction, she said she is yet to decide whether to take up direction full-time.