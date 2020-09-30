Shreyas Iyer fined, as Delhi maintained slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Given that this was his first offence of the season, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here.

Given that this was his first offence of the season, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence.

“Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020,” an IPL release stated.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added.

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of his team maintaining a slow-over rate against Kings XI Punjab and was also fined Rs 12 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .