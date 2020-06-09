Shreyas Iyer says he sealed No.4 slot for India

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:53 am

Hyderabad: The debate over India’s No.4 in ODIs had stirred up a row during the World Cup last year. Ambati Rayudu was surprisingly overlooked and instead, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant got the opportunity in the World Cup. Eventually, India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

But a lot has changed since then and Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer has been given a long rope at the spot for a year now. And the youngster feels confident and says he is more or less sealed the slot for himself.

Speaking during an Instagram chat with Delhi Daredevils, he said, “When you are playing for India, you need to be very much flexible at any position or whatever the team requires. I feel I can bat in any position depending on the situation. If you have been playing for India at that position for a year now that means you have sealed it. There should be no more questions asked about it,” Iyer said.

“When the debate was going on about No. 4, performing at No. 4 and completely sealing the position was really satisfying.”

