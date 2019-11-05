Shreyas, Krishna’s efforts go in vain

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: C Shreyas slammed an unbeaten ton (101 not out) and M Krishna grabbed five wickets (5/50) while their side Southern Star lost to Red Hills by 38 runs, courtesy fifties by Mahender (71) and Mahesh (62) in the HCA A3 Division one day league match on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Pool-A: Yadav Dairy CC 172 in 49.3 overs (YVSS Shubham 50) lost to Mayur CC 137/4 in 24.1 overs (Siddharth Shetty 49, H Karthikeyan 46) (Won by Norm Method); All Saints CC 114 in 33.4 overs (BVRR Rohit 3/32) lost to Ameerpet CC 115/4 in 15 overs (Md Nawaz Khan 48 not out); Ganganmahal CC 195/6 in 38 overs (Gopi Krishna 59, Subramanyam 3/25) vs Rushi Raj CC (Washed out); RJCC 199 in 37.5 overs (Dinesh 55) bt Sacred Heart 99/1 in 20.1 overs (Anthony 68) (Norm Method); Marredpally Blues CC 292 in 45 overs (S Raju 75, Swamy 93, Rahul Tapadia 4/56) bt Kakatiya CC 222 in 35.3 overs (V Krishana Sai 53, Yesudas 3/35, Vijay 4/24); Kakatiya CC 138 in 33.1 overs (Sai 31, Yeshwanth 4/30) vs Amberpet CC 60/2 in 9.3 overs (Washed out);Vijaypuri Willowmen 104 in 41.4 overs (Yesudas 3/23, Vijay 3/15) vs MP Blues 33/5 in 16 overs (Washed out).

Pool B: Red Hills 248 in 35 overs (Mahesh 62, Mahender 71, M Krishna 5/50) bt Southern Star 210 in 35 overs (C Shreyas 101not out, Kishore Singh 4/45); Tarakarama CC 210 in 44.1 overs (Agaraj 66, Vikram Sk 57, Bharath 3/14) bt Manikumar CC 136 in 33.2 overs (Jagadish 62, Manikanth 4/35); Lal Bahadur PG 263/5 in 28 overs (Kushan 58, Raghav 55) vs Tirumala CC (Washed out).

Pool E: St Andrews 287/9 in 50 overs (Hussain Mohammed 52, Sachit B 118, Harsh Sankla 5/45) vs Imperial CC 60/4 in 18 overs (Washed out); Vijay CC 220 in 39.2 overs (Gowtham 31, Suresh 34, Ruthwik 36, Manish 51, Samuel 3/25, A Vamshi Reddy 5/30) bt Sunshine CC 189/9 in 40 overs (Karthik 51, Vamshi 50, Koushik 5/22); Vijay CC 262/8 in 50 overs (D Manish 81, Chandan 3/48) bt Gunrock CC 72 in 29.4 overs (D Manish 5/20, M Koushik 3/5); Consult CC 228/9 in 50 overs (Santosh 48, R Pranav Rathod 56, Raja 3/37) lost to HCA Academy 233/6 in 39.2 overs (Abhishek 57, Rajasimha 60); Safilguda Cc 111 in 39.4 overs (Kush 34, Ramakrishna 34, Manish 4/19) lost to Vijay CC 112/5 in 31 overs (M Rithwik 43 not out).

Pool F: Lucky XI 236/7 in 40 overs (Aaron George Varshese 60, Aashlesh Vaman 72 not out) bt Akshit CC 171 in 39.3 overs (Siddharth Jain 40, VM Dhanush 3/37); Universal CC 285 in 48.5 overs (P Harshith Sai 52, Shaik Mudassir 78, Prathik Agarwal 66, Harshil Mishra 5/29) vs International CC 81/3 in 18.4 overs (P Sai Akshath Reddy 33) (Washed out); SA Amberpet CC 185/8 in 45 overs (Chandu 96, Arbaz 3/56) lost to Time CC 187/5 in 34.5 overs (Ayman 54 not out); Akshit CC 125 in 30.4 overs (Safdar 49, Srinivas K 3/24, Pradyumna 3/15) lost to Shanti XI 128/6 in 31 overs; Lucky XI 221/9 in 40 overs (Prithvi 42, Kalyan 3/33) bt Reliance CC 189/9 in 40 overs; Lucky XI 106 in 32.1 overs (Vanga Darshan Reddy 3/43, Kireeti 3/16) bt RR District 91 in 25 overs (Pavan Kalyan 31).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.