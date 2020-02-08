Shri Nityananda Thrayodashi celebrated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Special festivities marked the Shri Nityananda Thrayodashi celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on Friday. On this occasion, devotees witnessed puja, maha mangalaharati, Krishna Balaram’s Maha Abhishekam with 108 Kalasha and special pravacham.

Satyagaurachandra Das Prabhuji of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad said, “Nityananda Prabhu is a permanent companion of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. To understand Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, one must pray to Nityananda Prabhu. The main purpose of the day is to convey the greatness of Nityananda.” There was maha mangalaharati and prasad distribution for the devotees.

