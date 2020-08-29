‘Shrine of Our Lady of Health’ in Hyderabad is Asia’s biggest octagonal church

The Shrine of Our Lady of Health nestled in the heart of Khairatabad is the only eight-sided church in the country, dedicated to Mother Mary

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is well known for its churches which boast of high aesthetic and architectural values that attract large number of visitors from all parts of the country.

But not many know that the city has the biggest octagonal church in Asia. The Shrine of Our Lady of Health nestled in the heart of Khairatabad is the only eight-sided church in the country, dedicated to Mother Mary.

Today the century-old church stands as a testimony to architecture marvel which could be witnessed only from atop of residential buildings in the vicinity. Popularly known as Arogyamatha church and Chota Velankanni, the shrine is also popular in neighbouring States.

The history of the Shrine of Our Lady of Health dates back to 1904 and was constructed as a chapel. Later, Rev. Fr. Xavier Roch who served at St. Joseph’s Cathedral established contacts with Hyderabad Nizam and prepared a plan to build an octagonal model church, with an altar in the middle of the church, a first of its kind in India.

The foundation stone for the shrine was laid by Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1954. It took five years to complete and was inaugurated by the Nizam and blessed by the then Archbishop of Hyderabad, Most Rev. Mark Gopu in 1959.

According to the parish priest of Shrine, Fr Arogya Swamy, Rev Roch strived to develop the Shrine as a pilgrim center not only for the catholic and faithful in the twin cities but also to the people of all religions.

“As a result of his efforts, lakhs of pilgrims gather here for the annual feast of Our Lady of Health which is celebrated on September 8 every year” he says.

The church has been associated with Roch Memorial High School, Holy Mary Convent, Holy Mary High School, Vijaya Marie Convent, Vijaya Marie Hospital, Vijaya Marie School of Nursing Hostel and Vijaya Marie School of Nursing, all located in the premises.

