Shrinking space for freedom

The space for freedom of expression as well as freedom of the press is increasingly shrinking across Asia. Pakistan has the distinction of being the most dangerous place for journalists in Asia. Its giant neighbour India is not lagging behind either.

Last year alone, six journalists were killed in India. We have dropped two places on the global press freedom index and are now ranked 140th of the 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders (RSF) analysis released in April this year. Banning entry of government accredited journalists in the North Block, which houses the Finance Ministry, is the latest assault on the media.

Summoning and questioning Fayaz Kaloo, the editor-in-chief of Greater Kashmir, a prominent daily from Kashmir, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for over a week on some of the articles published in his newspaper too shows the growing threat to media freedom in India.

Worse in Pakistan & China

The freedom of the press, which is always in peril in Pakistan, is now facing unprecedented constraints under the Imran Khan government. Journalists are being punished for their critical voices, and even the digital platforms are not out of bounds of these attacks.

Following a tweet by an account claiming to be from the leader of a group called Imran Khan Warriors, the social media hashtag #ArrestAntiPakJournalists began trending since July 4 in Pakistan. Digital warriors of Imran Khan asked its followers to “grab the keyboard and start trending” along with photographs of journalists and anchors alleged to be “members of pro-India, anti-Pak media groups”. The hashtag had 57,000 interactions in just 24 hours demanding arrests of the so-called traitor journalists.

No different is the disturbing trend in China. Yuan Xiaoliang, wife of Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese government official and author, was detained by Chinese officials on July 7. Hengjun himself was detained for six months for his critical views on the Chinese government.

Cambodian activists Kong Raiya and Soung Neakpaon remain in detention for alleged criminal incitement for their participation in a memorial march for murdered human rights defender and political commentator Kem Ley. Kem Ley was shot dead in Phnom Penh on July 10, 2016, just days after a radio interview wherein he revealed the family business network of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Misusing Digital

Recognising the reach of digital technology, power mongers and autocratic regimes are using it rather effectively to push their narratives in the public domain, aided by dedicated paid digital armies. They are pushing violent agendas in social media in an organised manner. Easy access to the internet and digital technologies has empowered many common people to fight propaganda and fake news but it is the powerful and influential ruling classes, which dominate the digital space in a big way. This is now a global trend. However, its impact in Asian countries is alarming.

In India, art and literature too are under pressure from the establishment. Any content that goes against the ideology of the Hindu nationalists becomes a target of attack. Perumal Murugan, a Tamil novelist, had to give up writing after local Hindu nationalists groups protested against his novel Madhorubagan (One Part Woman). The novel, set in his hometown, was about a childless woman who participated in a sex ritual during a temple festival in order to conceive — a scenario Murugan says was based on historical fact.

The outcry prompted Murugan to leave his teaching job at a university, go into exile and exhort his readers to burn his books. In July 2016, a court dismissed all petitions demanding that Murugan be prosecuted for his writings. Rationalist writers such as Kalburgi and Govind Pansare were killed for their ideology and a highly respected author like the late UR Ananthamurthy was heckled. A number of famous writers had also resigned from the Sahitya Academy and many have returned literary awards given to them by the government in protest.

Poets Under Attack

Recently, a poem written by a Bengali speaking Muslim poet aired in social media created much controversy in Assam. The poem was written in the background of the citizenship row in Assam, where the final draft of the National Register of Citizens will be released on July 30, pushing millions of non-indigenous peoples’ status as residents in Assam and India into uncertainty. The poem seeks to highlight their unique predicament and addresses the concerns of communities with being the perpetual ‘other’ in Assam. The Assam Police has registered cases against ten people for writing the poem spotlighting the citizenship row.

The first line of the poem is: ‘Write Down…I am a Miya….’ Perhaps the writer of the poem was inspired by the poem ‘Write down I am an Arab’ of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, who was regarded as the Palestinian national poet. Poetry was Darwish’s tool of protest against Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

The ‘controversial ‘Miya’ poetry is a culmination of one’s feeling of being disowned by the people with whom they lived for generations and become an integral part of the Assamese community. The so-called Assamese nationalists now blended with Hindu nationalists want to gag the literary expression on sufferings of a marginalised community. One may differ or may be outraged at the language and tone of the content of the poem but it cannot supersede the agony and mental turmoil of a community that faces isolation at every step of their life.

NRC Mess

The ongoing NRC updation in Assam is an exercise ordered and monitored by the Supreme Court to find out the illegal migrants that came to the State after 1971. The apex court, however, has failed to realise the impracticality of finding out and expelling the migrants who came to the State nearly half-a-century ago.

The entire issue is in a big mess with large-scale exclusions and anomalies while preparing the NRC. Coupled with the Central government’s bid to grant citizenship to the Hindu immigrants who came from Bangladesh, it has the potential for big nuisance. The process is ending up pushing the Muslims, particularly the Bengali speaking ones who migrated to Assam immediately before and after the independence of India, to the wall.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

