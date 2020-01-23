Shriya Saran sizzles in peach dress

By | Published: 9:15 pm

MySouthDiva 2020 Calendar, powered by Bharati Cements, was unveiled at Ramanaidu Studios. The photographer and curator of the calendar Manoj Kumar Katokar appreciated and thanked the celebrities who were the part of the calendar making.

“The calendar was shot in in five exotic locations in Ooty, Kathmandu, Mumbai, Sri Lanka, and Hyderabad. Making the calendar wouldn’t have been possible without the association of our sponsors,” said Manoj.

Ravinder Reddy, DM, Bharati Cements, said, “Bharathi Cements has associated with MySouthDiva for the last three years and the association has grown with the success of the calendar. “The calendar by Manoj is beautiful and well-received by all sections. They are found across houses and business places too,” he added.

Shriya Saran, who was part of the calendar for all 4 editions from 2017 to 2020, said: “Manoj has been excellent behind the camera and the present calendar pictures have come out beautifully. I look forward to see the calendar garnering great success.”

