Shriya Saran to perform Kathak in music video

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Actor Shriya Saran will be seen performing Kathak dance in a music video, for which she has collaborated with Kathak choreographer Sandeep Mahavir. Sandeep is set to launch his first music album and Shriya features in one of the songs on the album.

“I directed this song for a huge album. It’s the poetry of legend Pandit Birju Maharaj. The album is also a tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj. The music is by Rajeev Mahavir and the song is produced by Rachna Sarang. So I thought of taking Shriya Saran and made her do some Kathak in this video. The song is shot by Sudeep Chatterjee. I am eagerly waiting for this amazing video to release, as it is very close to heart,” said Sandeep.

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Sandeep has shot this video and is expected to be out next month. Talking about her personal life, she tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev last year.

On the professional front, Shriya was last seen in the Telugu movie Gautamiputra Satakarni co – starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Despite being away from movies since a long time, Shriya still manages to catch the attention of the media and her fans owing to the fact that she is frequently active on social media.

