Shruti found shooting for Devi very memorable

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Shruti Hassan shared a special message for the cast of the woman-centric short film Devi where she shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with an ensemble star cast.

The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram where she shared the note for the cast members along with a picture with the smiling ladies including Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kajol, Neha Kulkarni and Mukta Barve

“The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I’d write a small note about these lovely women. Missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things !! @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you’ll always be my hakunamatata !!”

Talking about her immemorable experience of working with Kajol, she wrote, “@kajol you’ve been an inspiration beyond words and your fun energy and down to earth nature is. @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script !! It’s been such a fun journey. Thank you @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this.”

Devi directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee is a powerful short film which narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life.