Shruti Haasan dares to put up her ‘old selfie’

By | Published: 8:16 pm

The FaceApp ageing filter that creates an ‘old-age selfie look’ has been catching the fancy of the millennials of late. Even celebrities are trying to put up the older version of themselves through photos on their respective social media accounts.

Although the android app existed since 2017, the application got popular recently due to its developed in-built tools and additional features with filters. While some of the male Bollywood stars put up their selfies to show how they might look in their old age, none of the female celebrities expect Shruti Haasan dared to take up the challenge as yet.

Uploading her selfie on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote, “I’m thankful for my lovely life and my ten grand kids and my wonderful homes all over the world and when I’m asked how I’m still so young at heart? My answer has always been the same, working out to heavy metal and gluten free bread … #nonsense #oldme #wishfulthinking.”

The craze began with fans putting the old-age pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on social media. On the work front, Shruti is collaborating with her father on the trilingual adventure film Sabaash Naidu, a spin-off involving one of the roles in Dasavathaaram movie which was released in 2008.