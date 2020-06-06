Shruti Haasan gives fans a sneak peek of her songs

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Shruti Haasan makes sure her fans on social media are entertained. From sharing videos of her singing at a restaurant in London just before lockdown to letting fans know that she’s been cooking at home, the actor has been active on social media lately.

Recently, Shruti’s fans went gaga over videos where she’s seen singing songs titled ‘Her’ and ‘Bare Naked’. Apparently, the songs are her own compositions.

About ‘Her’, Shruti wrote on Instagram, “This was always a very hard song for me to write and once I did I put it away for years and years. Through my work in therapy and accepting parts of myself I have found a voice both mentally and metaphorically to put my experiences in perspective. I hope you love this one.” Shruti performed the songs at a restaurant and club named Laylow in London before lockdown.

Answering some quarantine questions, Shruti shared in her Instagram Stories that she sometimes dresses up at home for no reason. She also shared that she loves playing story games on the phone and she replies to messages so quickly that it makes her look ‘uncool’. She even made some yummy Maggie with peas and onions recently.

