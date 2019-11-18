Shruti Haasan heads to UK soon

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has the Tamil film “Laabam” and an untitled Telugu project coming up, and is also focussing on her musical journey. She will head to the UK later this month for her latest gigs.

Shruti, who had toured the UK earlier this year, will be doing another set of concerts there in November and December. The gigs will start from November 28.

“I’ve really enjoyed performing in the UK and the response has been great. I’m also meeting some really accomplished musicians who I hope to collaborate with in the near future,” she said.

