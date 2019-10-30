Shruti Haasan roped in for Ravi Teja, director Gopichand Malineni film

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Shruti Haasan is now confirmed to join the lead in Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s 66th film which was announced with commercial director Gopichand Malineni on the eve of Diwali festival. After delivering two superhits, Balupu and Don Seenu, the combo is back to complete hat-trick hits with #RT66.

For Shruti Haasan, this is a comeback film as she was last seen on Telugu screen in the year 2017. Also it’s her second film with Ravi Teja. Balupu was the first film in the combination of Shruti i Teja, directed by Gopichand Malineni, and it turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Currently, the script for the movie is being fine-tuned to include all the ingredients to gratify all sections of the audience, the film unit says. Given the expectations on the project, Gopichand Malineni is said to be coming up with a much more powerful story this time.The film is billed to be a powerful cop thriller and produced by B Madhu, and its launch ceremony is scheduled for November.