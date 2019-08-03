Shruti Haasan steps on to digital platform

By | Published: 7:35 pm

After taking cinema industry by storm with her grace and voice, Shruti Haasan has spread her wings to the west as she has signed her first Hollywood project — the web series titled Treadstone. The web series is being produced by ABC Network and was originally penned by Tim Kring who had earlier scripted Heroes. After ruling south Indian cinema for 10 long years, Shruti kept herself busy with meagre roles in Tamil cinema.

Meantime, she recently announced her breakup with beau Michael Corsale. After being signed for the web series, she is currently spending time in Europe. She is learnt to have been taking intense training for the role in Hungary’s capital Budapest as she plays the role Nira Patel, who works as a waiter in a Delhi restaurant. And the project, too, appears to be demanding as she has to act in some high-octane action scenes.

Tracking back her 10 years of showbiz journey, Shruti seems to be happy and grateful for all the recognition and fame in cinema industry. Although the entry into the silver screen was smooth with the tag “Haasan” attached to her name, she feels that she has been successful enough in carving out a niche for herself rather than being recognised as the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan.

After setting the Telugu silver screen on fire with her lead roles in Race Gurram, Aagadu and Srimanthudu, among several other flicks, she took a long break before travelling to Europe for this web series. A television show addict and a big fan of Hollywood flicks with alien backdrop and doomsday theories, Shruti says she has to explore more sci-fi genres as an artiste.