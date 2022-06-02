Shruti Haasan turns brand ambassador for Pulp

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan who is currently going through a purple patch in her career with her amazon web series ‘Bestseller’ being widely appreciated and her upcoming film ‘Salaar’ being touted as one of the most promising movies to watch out for, has just inked a deal with Pulp, a progressive skincare product company.

The brand approached Shruti as she embodies the qualities they had in mind for their ambassador. Being a staunch feminist, a rockstar, and a style icon, her unique personality made it a no-brainer for the brand. Pulp has collaborated with Shru ti to bring her unique gothic underground vibe to the product line which includes five SKUs.

They have come up with an innovative way to grab eyeballs throughout their ‘What do you give an F about’ campaign. The ‘F’ is derived from Vitamin F, a major component in all their products. The underlying message is that one shouldn’t just give an F about skincare but also the notion that one’s being matters more than anything and everyone. Shruti in her own ways has defied expectations from the start. From being a style icon to a rockstar and a feminist, she has always been an inspiration to people who found themselves too different to fit in with the others in the eyes of society and this line is an embodiment of that fearlessness.

On the work front, the actor is juggling between three films simultaneously and has no time to take a breather.

