‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is a joy to watch

By | Published: 5:30 pm

There are four reasons – and all good ones at that as to why one should invest in this less than two-hour outing.

The film maker’s take on a gay relationship is surely different from the form and style of Ek Ladki ko Dekha to Aisa Laga. The film deals mainly with the relationship between Karthik Singh (Ayushmann Khurana) and his man love Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar). It deals with the need to defy pigeon holed thoughts and to accept not only Jack and Jill bit also Jack and Johny.

The story line is wafer thin and the film maker ensures that the tale unfolds without much ado. More importantly it does not screech or scream any message and does not preach. Well edited (Ninad Khanolkar), every moment of the film is engaging, amusing and entertaining. It deals largely with how all the departments come to terms with the heterodoxic love relationship. The members in the family include parents mom Sunaina and dad Shankar Tripathi (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao), uncle Chaman Tripathi and aunt Champa Tripathi (Manu Rishi and Sunitha Rajawat) and daughter of the latter, Goggle Tripathi (Manvi Gagul).

Back to the four compelling factors:

The content: the film deals refreshingly with a homosexual relationship in a homophobic backdrop where both support and opposition are more about perceptions. All members of the joint family find it shocking to swallow and difficult to swallow but however are not hung on moral platitudes. The non-acceptance comes more from the threat of peer isolation and social quarantine of a different oxytocin of the hypothalamus- yes, these are the expressions Hitesh Kewalya (director) uses through the protagonists. All and everything is stated and treated light-heartedly which not only the audience enjoys but often openly applauds.

The treatment: To reiterate the film eschews latitudes or apologies. In fact as one character would say: hum bas log hain na achche na bure (we are just persons neither good nor bad). Steady strand of humour is of a very high order and arguably reminiscent of Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Innumerable scenes and episodes keep you in splits. The humour is neither apologetic nor crass. Not even rib tickling, just engagingly intelligent and constantly chuckle worthy. Be it a dig on the court or the parody on cinematic lawyers or the middle-class love for jewellery. All and more of this is injected with subtility. The film itself lasts for less than two hours emphasising that the brevity is the soul of wit.

The characters: the Badhaai Ho couple Neena and Gajaraj are at it again. Giving them awesome company are Sunitha Rajawar and Manu Rishi. Bhumi Pednekar makes an interesting appearance. While Jitender Kumar is perfect as the town boy one gets a lurking feel that the script let go of a great opportunity to get Rajkummar Rao alongside Ayushman Khurana.

Ayushmann Khurana: He is not only an actor with unparalleled courage but is one who is capable of converting words into spirit perfectly. His amazing sense of judging a script places him well above all his contemporary actors.

Treat your ticket as Shubh Mangal. Go for it. Recommended un hesitatingly, in fact enthusiastically.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.