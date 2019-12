Shubham bowls Yadav Dairy to big win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: YVSS Shubham returned with an impressive 7/28 bowling figures as his side Yadav Dairy CC crushed Walker Town CC by nine wickets in the A 3 division one-day league on Sunday.

Brief Scores: A 3 division one-day: MP Sporting 134 in 26.1 overs (Jay 84; Shanva Reddy 4/47) lost to RJCC 135/1 in 12.4 overs (Sridhar Prem 83no); Secunderabad Gymkhana 96 in 50 overs (Akshar Patel 3/18, Anil 3/10) lost to PJLCC 97/4 in 27 overs (Anil 55no); Secunderabad Club 224 in 35 overs (Anurag Haridas 70; Majeed 5/38) lost to RJCC 225/4 in 34.1 overs (Dinesh 82, , Avinash 71no; Sanjay 3/56); Navjeevan Friends 173 in 38.3 overs (Vijay Kanth 55; Mahender 3/36) bt Red Hills 122 in 27.3 overs (Nehanth Goud 6/30); Manikumar CC 229/8 in 45 overs (Govind Reddy 70no, Mir Sami Ali 3/43) bt PN Youngstars CC 107 in 32 overs (Mahesh 3/9); SUCC 193 in 44 overs (Giri 59; Sai Chandra 3/41) bt Taarakarama CC 136 in 39.3 overs (Vikram 61no, T Chandrasekhar 5/28); LNCC 120 in 26.5 overs (Vamshi 3/10, Sai 5/19) lost to Starlet Cc 121/5 in 31.4 overs; Walker Town CC 104 in 44.5 overs (CH Madhuveer Reeddy 3/15) lost to All Saints 106/4 in 23.3 overs; Secunderabad Gymkhana 112/8 in 40 overs (Reshikesh 3/9) lost to Rushiraj CC 114/7 in 21.3 overs (Zamphi 3/30, Vyomukesh 3/12); MP Sporting 325 in 45 overs (Jay 95, Dass 60, Jerome 5/30) bt Sacred Heart 144 in 35 overs (Karan 3/15); Rushiraj CC 142 in 30 overs lost to MP Blues 147/4 in 18 overs (S Raju 73); Walker Town CC 43 in 13.2 overs (A SAi Nishchay 3/17, YVSS Shubham 7/28) lost to Yadav Diary CC 45/1 in 6.2 overs; HPS R 176 in 44 overs (Harish 3/13) lost to Saint Sai CC 179/7 in 37 overs (Raj Kumar 52no); Deccan Colts CC 168 in 41.5 overs (Abhiram 4/21) lost to St Andrews 169/7 in 44.4 overs (Revant Barik 58); Shalimar XI CC 53 in 15.5 overs (B Vijith 3/20) lost to Time CC 57/1 in 8.3 overs; Noble CC 384/6 in 35 overs (Y Aakash 53, Rakshith 60, Krishnakanth 102, G Shravan 64, Ashwin Sooraj 62, Kevin 5/32) lost to Sutton Cc 188/10 in 30 overs (Aryan 59, M Abhinav 53no, Krishnakanth 3/38, Mohammed 3/56); Vijay CC 169/7 in 25 overs (Adithya Yadav 51) lost to St Patricks 170/5 in 22.2 overs; Hyderabad District 135/9 in 36.2 overs (Jyothiraditya 3/27, B Sujan Kumar 4/32) lost to Vimco 139/5 in 33.3 overs (Surya Prakash 4/20).

