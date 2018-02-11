Shubham – carrying big dreams from the valley

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Pravez Rasool has turned out to be a role model for many aspiring cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir. The latest to emerge as a promising player is young 19-year-old from Jammu Shubham Singh Pundir who is making rapid strides. The young cricketers dream big like Rasool.

Pundir had a good CK Nayudu Under-23 tournament where he led his side and scored two impressive centuries. He also made his Ranji Trophy debut this season. A prolific scorer in junior cricket, the left-hander slammed 194 against Goa and 139 against Team Rajasthan in the CK Nayudu Trophy. This young batsman has already scored 11 centuries in the under-19 and under-23 age category tournaments.

Pundir started playing at a very young age but he took to serious training when he was studying in Class IV. “My father saw me playing cricket and he took me to the academy in the fourth class. From there on, I started playing seriously,” he said on the sidelines of a practice session at the Gymkhana Ground for the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Pundir dreams of playing for the country one day and he is inspired by the success story of Rasool. “He is a big role model for us. His success story from Jammu and Kashmir to Indian cricket team is what keeps us motivating all the time. If he can do that, we can also do that. After he made it to the Indian team, cricketers from the State have started looking forward and many good cricketers are coming up now,” the south paw added.

Talking about his interactions with his captain Rasool, he said, “He keeps giving us tips in the nets. So he is a walking inspiration for us. And now Manzoor Dar has made it to the IPL season. So there two are a source of inspiration,” he added.

The middle order batsman also says that he approaches the game setting small targets. “I think of one match at a time. Cricket is a game of mind as well. So I don’t look too forward. I want keep small term goals and achieve that,” he said.

His coach Vijay Shankar has high regards for the player. “He is a very good player. He has scored big runs in the CK Nayudu tournament. He will definitely make it big,” he said of the player.