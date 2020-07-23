Shubhankar excited to play Hero Open in Birmingham

By | Published: 8:29 pm

New Delhi: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma would be looking to “pick up the threads” after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic when he heads to England next week for the Hero Open in Birmingham.

Sharma, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, leaves early next week and will be in time for the start of Hero Open on Thursday. The second event of the UK Swing, which got underway with the Betfred British Masters this week, will be held at the Forest of Arden Mariott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham.

“I am quite excited and pumped up by the prospect and plan to play all five remaining events in the six-event UK Swing,” said Sharma. “It’s been a long time since I competed in the Middle East Swing at the start of the year. My last event was the Qatar Masters in the first week of March.

“Since then world golf has stopped, though it recently re-started in US and now UK. So, it will be good to see some action after a lot of preparation and rest at home,” he added. Sharma, who at one stage was in the running for an Olympic spot, has now dropped from his world rankings to 311 this week.

“Honestly, we were all looking at the Hero Indian Open and other European Tour events, but then Covid-19 put an end to all those plans. Now it will be nice to pick up the threads,” he said. The Hero Open carries a purse of One million Euros.