Shutterbug’s delight

By | Published: 12:34 am 10:10 pm

Mayank Jain is studying in Class XI in the city, and took up photography as a hobby since the past one-and-a-half years.

He felt like capturing the Qutub Shahi tombs on his lens because he feels it is a ‘must capture’ for every shutterbug. So, he did it, with his Canon 7D with 24-105 lens, when the right opportunity arose.

