Shuttle services between BRKR Bhavan and Lakdikapul metro station

Published: 3:14 pm

Hyderabad: A 12-seater shuttle service between the BRKR Bhavan and the Lakdikapul Metro Stattion would be introduced from Wednesday evening. The shuttle service to help the employees working in secretariat departments housed in the BRKR Bhavan, would be flagged off by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday evening.

These two services would be operated continuously and the employees travelling by Metro services could utilise the shuttles to reach the Metro station and BRKR Bhavan, which houses many of the departments after they were shifted from the secretariat building.

The shifting was necessitated after the Government’s decision to construct new building blocks after demolishing the structures in secretariat.

