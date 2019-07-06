Cote d’ ivoire International Tournament: Shuttler Krishna Priya storms into final

By | Published: 1:13 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Upcoming Indian shuttler and top seed K Sri Krishna Priya entered the final of the prestigious Cote d’ ivoire International Tournament being held at Abidjan, Ivory Coast. She will take on Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in the title bout.

Krishna Priya’s road to the finals included beating Naffissatou Abolaye Kamilu of Ivory Coast with 21-2, 21-4 in pre-quarter finals, Doha Hany of Egypt with 21-17, 21-17 in quarter finals and Dorcas Ajoke Adsokan of Nigeria 21-16, 21-19 in the semi-finals.

Krishna Priya is presently ranked 82 in the world and aims to be one of the top ten players of the world.

