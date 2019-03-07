Shweta meets alopecia patients for her film

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma met a few patients of alopecia for her upcoming film Gone Kesh in which she will be seen sporting a bald look. She will age with the character which deals with the condition called alopecia — a disease causing hair loss.

In order to get her character right, she got more information about the ailment by doing exhaustive research. She read books on the condition, as well as scanned social media accounts of alopecia patients. She also met some patients of alopecia to know their ordeal and interacted with them personally to understand their plight.

“I knew I was doing the film halfway through the script that (director) Qasim Khallow had sent. The story is so full of heart and took me through a roller coaster of emotions. It’s during the prep of the film I realised how we take things (like hair) for granted,” Shweta said in a statement.

“I feel hair loss and baldness really take a toll on people’s confidence. Baldness is made fun of and people, especially women, find it hard to accept it and, in turn, tackle it. I feel, with this film, we lighten it up and, yet, ensure the message comes across because bald is beautiful,” she added.