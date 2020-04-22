SI attached to Siddipet Commissionerate for attacking AEO

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, D Joel Davis has attached Sub-inspector of Police, Dubbak, Manne Swamy to Commissionerate after he attacked an Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) in Dubbak town.

The SI, who was discharging duties in plain clothes three days ago, at Ambedkar Statue, had reportedly dispersed the people gathered at the Centre three days ago. While the SI chasing the people away, AEO, Surendar, had tried to show his identity card, but the SI did not pay any heed. That had sparked a heated argument between the officers when the Police officer reportedly manhandled the AEO.

As some people captured the incident on a mobile phones, the Agriculture officials took the issue to the notice of Collector, P Venkatrami Reddy and the Commissioner. The Commissioner initiated action against the SI by attaching him to the Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .