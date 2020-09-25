SI booked on charges of rape, cheating in Warangal

According to police sources, Durgam Mahender, a 2014 batch Sub-Inspector, who worked earlier at the Subedari police station (2018-19) under Warangal police commissionerate limits, had allegedly raped a woman in the name of love

Warangal Urban: The Subedari police registered a case against a Sub-Inspector of police for allegedly raping a woman. According to police sources, Durgam Mahender, a 2014 batch Sub-Inspector, who worked earlier at the Subedari police station (2018-19) under Warangal police commissionerate limits, had allegedly raped a woman in the name of love.

Though the 23-year-old woman, a resident of Ramnagar in Hanamkonda, requested him to marry her, he had reportedly turned down her plea and had been avoiding her for quite some time now. It was said that a panchayat was also held and he agreed to marry her, but he did not turn up at the marriage venue twice. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Subedari police seeking justice.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case on Thursday. When contacted, ACP Hanamkonda M Jithender Reddy said that the Subedari police booked a case against Mahender under IPC 376 (2) (N), and 420. Mahender, a native of Srirampur town of Mancherial district, was transferred to Ramagundam police commissionerate from Matwada police station in Warangal.

