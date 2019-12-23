SI commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:20 am

Hyderabad: A sub inspector working at the Central Crime Station has allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Amberpet in the morning. Saidulu Goud, 42, was found hanging by his wife Nirmala to the ceiling fan in the house.

Nirmala told the police that around 8.20 a.m. she went to drop their children to school and when she returned, she found Saidulu hanging. Saidulu is 2017 batch sub inspector. A case was registered by the Amberpet police and body shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

More details awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter