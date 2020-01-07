SI escaped with minor injuries in car mishap in Vikarabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Chengamul police station Sub-Inspector Bheem Kumar and driver Anjaneyulu escaped with minor injuries after the police vehicle in which they were travelling toppled on a muddy road abutting an agricultural land at Dummugudem in Vikarabad district on Monday.

The incident occurred when they were going for patrolling duty in the nearby forest area at Dummugudem and visit the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple. On noticing the two police personnel trapped inside the vehicle, villagers came to their rescue and pulled them out of the vehicle. Officials said the vehicle toppled because of a brake failure.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .