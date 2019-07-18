SI refuses to implement District Collector’s instructions citing rule book

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Suryapet: Athmakur (S) Police on Wednesday refused to conduct breath analyzer test on Chinthapally Nagabushanam, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Thummala Penphad, saying that they had not received any written instructions from the officials.

Following complaints from farmers Nagabushanam was attending to his duties in an inebriated state and was not behaving with them properly during his interaction with them at Athmakur(S) on Tuesday evening, District Collector D Amoy Kumar instructed the Tasildar Venugopal to send the VRO for breath analyzer test every day before attending to his duties to ascertain whether he had consumed liquor.

Though the Tahsildar sent the VRO to Athmakur(S) police station for breath analyzer test, Sub-Inspector Balu Naik refused to do it quoting rule book.

The Sub-Inspector said the station had not received any written communication from the Tahsildar or officials for conduct breath analyzer test on the VRO. “We conduct breath analyzer tests only to check drunk drivers. We suggested that the VRO go to the hospital for blood test for the purpose,” he added.

Nagabushanam categorically denies that he ever went to work after consuming alcohol, and blamed some people who, he said, were deliberately lodging false complaints against him.

Meanwhile, the Tahsildar said the matter would be brought to the notice of higher officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .