SI Sandhya becomes first woman cop to donate plasma

Hyderabad: Sub-Inspector G. Sandhya became the first woman police officer from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to donate plasma.

During a welcome programme at the office of Rachakonda Commissioner of Police here on Wednesday, Sandhya, who works at the Chaitanyapuri police station, said she broke down when she tested positive for Covid-19.

She did not inform her parents, who stay in the village and only after she tested negative did she informed them. However, she stated that she emerged stronger and started guiding and counselling those around her who tested positive for Covid-19.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat received a text message from one VLN Varma about plasma requirement to Devi Varma. He forwarded the request to Rachakonda covid control room, which connected Sandhya to the patient at Sunshine Hospital, Secunderabad.

While Varma expressed his deep gratitude for the plasma donation by Sandhya, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner appreciated Sandhya for donating plasma.

