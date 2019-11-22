SI suspended for demanding bribe in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:04 am

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis suspended Sub-Inspector, Bhumpally Police Station, for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from the accused in a case and demanding another Rs 25,000 from them.

A complainant from Jangampally village approached the Bhumpally Police to lodge a complainant under SC&ST Atrocity Act. Rajesh demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from the accused to help them evade action in the case. After accepting Rs 25,000, he continued to insist on the rest of the amount to free them from the case which the accused recorded and approached the Commissioner. After a thorough inquiry, the Commissioner has placed Rajesh under suspension. Further investigation is on.

