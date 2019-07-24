SI, two constables suspended in Mancherial

By | Published: 1:30 am

Mancherial: A Sub-inspector and two constables of Jannaram police station were suspended for being indiscipline and failing to protect law and order. Karimnagar Range DIG P Pramod Kumar Reddy issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

According to the order, SI Taisuddin and the constables Meenakshi and Manik Rao were placed under suspension. Meenakshi reportedly lodged a complaint against the SI accusing him of sexually harassing her. DCP Mancherial Rakshita K Murthy inquired into the allegations and based on the findings, the cops were suspended.

Manik Rao, it was learned that, was charged with deriliction showing negligence in discharging duties. “The wrongdoings of three policemen ruined image of police department. Their activities would have surfaced on social media platforms had DIG did not take any action against them,” a senior police official said. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana cautioned that no police official would be spared if found indisciplined and negligent in discharging duties. Departmental action would be initiated against those who tarnish the image of the department, he warned.

