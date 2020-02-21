Sibling-duo caught for theft in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: A brother and sister duo was arrested by the Kukatpally police for diverting the attention of women in crowded places and stealing gold and other valuables from them here on Friday. They mostly targeted guests at weddings, police said.

Police recovered cash, gold and other materials, all put together worth Rs 6 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were P Naveen and P Sirisha, residents of Yellamma Banda in Jagadgirigutta. According to the police, the siblings used to walk into crowded places and identified women wearing jewelry and carrying hand bags. They flicked these after diverting the attention of the victim.

Recently, the Kukatpally police received a complaint of valuables stolen from a wedding in NKN Gardens. A case was booked and the examination of surveillance cameras on the premises led to the identification of Naveen and Sirisha. Based on evidence, the siblings were caught and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .