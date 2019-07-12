Siblings drown in Mahabubabad tank

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mahabubabad: Two brothers met with a watery grave at Tirumalapuram village of Kuravi mandal in the district on Friday. The deceased were Surya Teja (8) and Vishal Teja (6), sons of Chittanuri Surya Srinivas.

According to sources, the duo were playing near Marrikunta pond situated near their residence when Vishal accidentally fell into the lake. Surya also jumped into the pond to save his brother but got drowned. Villagers who saw the bodies floating informed the police, who with the help of swimmers fished their bodies out. MLC Satyavathi Rathod visited the family members of the deceased. A case was booked.

