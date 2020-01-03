Siblings go missing in Jangaon

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Jangaon: Two children of a family went missing since on Thursday evening. They were identified as Dharam Veer (9) and his sister Khusi Kumari (8).

The parents Manish Mahato and Geetha Devi approached the police and lodged a complaint with the police on Friday stating that their children did not return home on Thursday evening, they had gone out for playing.

Manish Mahato, who had been running a clothes shop in Jangaon for the last 10 years, is a native of Kolkata. He brought his family members three months ago to Jangaon. It is suspected that the children might hvae boarded a train at the local railway station. Jangaon ACP Vinod Kumar said that they had formed special teams to trace the missing children.

