Siblings stab realtor to death in public in Adilabad

Published: 1:02 am

ADILABAD: A realtor was stabbed to death by two persons in front of the busy bus station in full public view here on Monday. Two siblings from Adilabad town have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Adilabad I town in-charge Inspector Prasad Rao said the deceased was identified as Kommuwar Amul (43), a resident of Ramnagar in the district headquarters and native of Bhela mandal. Amul collapsed when the two Dilip and Gopal indiscriminately attacked him using a knife. He was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. He is survived by wife and two daughters. Amul was reportedly eliminated as he had some financial disputes with the siblings.

