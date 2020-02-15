Sid Sriram’s stunning performance in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Hyderabad, musical wonder Sid Sriram set foot in the city and enthralled Hyderabad’s to the fullest! Hyderabad’s popular radio station, 93.5 Red FM and My Music My Country came up with a live concert of Sid Sriram, whose songs are ruling the charts across the globe.

Gachibowli stadium grounds were studded with over 8,000 music lovers who came from all corners to witness their icon perform live. Audiences grooved to blockbuster Telugu songs like Samajavaragamana, Inkem Kavali, Undiporade, among many more chartbusters and it was as wonderful as it can get. Prominent Telugu celebs like etc., graced the event and they were seen enjoying the concert thoroughly.

Subba Rao, DGM of Red FM, said, “Sid Sriram is a global icon and we are more than happy that we are the first to bring him to Hyderabad for a live-in-concert. Red FM is always known for its superhit content and this is another feather in our cap. I am glad that we have entertained Hyderabad with yet another huge musical treat. I thank My Music My Country for putting in so much effort to make this event a super successful one.”

Sainath of My Music My Country said, “This is one of the finest musical concerts Hyderabad has ever seen. Singing sensation Sid Sriram mesmerised the audience with his magical voice. So thrilled to have associated with Red FM and hosted such an event of this scale.”

