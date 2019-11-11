Siddesh, Akash guide India B to win in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Siddesh Ashok Veer scored a 102-ball 103 while Akash Maharaj Singh scalped six wickets as Thakur Tilak Varma-led India B overhauled India A’s 232-run target in 40.5 overs with six wickets in hand at the men’s under-19 one day challenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Electing to bat, the India A-led Dhruv Chand Jurel lost two early wickets. But one-down batsman Jay Rajubhai Gohil scored 99 runs (129 balls, 11×4, 2×6) and added 84 runs with Arjuna Prasad Murthy (36). He then added 97 runs for the fourth wicket with Sameer Haseen Rezvi (44 from 56; 4×4). Akash then returned to break the partnership dismissing Rizvi and Gohil in span of two deliveries to dent the progress as India A managed 231 in stipulated 50 overs losing nine wickets.

Later, India B did not have best of starts as they lost two wickets inside first seven overs. But local lad Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a 56-ball 43-run knock before retiring hurt. From there on, Siddesh took the centre stage and guided his side home.

In another match between India C and Nepal at Gymkhana, the former cruised to a comfortable 10-wicket victory with the help of a combined bowling performance. India C bowlers Rakshann Readdi, Somshekhar Patil, Samarth Hegde, Y Yousuf and Ravi Roshan Ekbal Singh scalped two wickets each to dismiss the Nepal team for 106 runs in 32.1 overs. Later, India C openers Arjun Azad (67 off 67; 9×4, 1×6) and Divyaansh Ajay Kumar (52 off 60; 5×4) scored unbeaten half-centuries to steer their side home.

Brief Scores: India A 231/9 in 50 overs (jay rajubhai Gohil 99; Akash Maharaj Singh 6/47) lost to India B Siddesh Ashok Veer 103, Thakur Tilak Varma 43);

Nepal 116 in 32.1 overs lost to India C 120/0 (Arjun Azad 67 no, Divyaansh Ajay Kumar 52 no).

