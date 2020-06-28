Siddharth Nigam confident to shoot amid Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Mumbai: After seeing all the safety precautions on the sets of his TV show “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, actor Siddharth Nigam has gained confidence to resume shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I reached the set, from the moment I entered the compound till the time I reached the shooting floor, every step had a precautionary screening and a thorough sanitisation process that was followed. I was initially a tad bit nervous but after witnessing the measures taken by the team, I am now confident to shoot.”

“The entire set is sanitised at regular intervals and wearing PPE suits, masks and gloves is mandatory. It isn’t easy to work throughout the day in the PPE suits but I really appreciate everyone’s sincerity towards safety. I have immense gratitude towards our production team for such highest quality safety measures that ensures everyone’s well-being,” Siddharth shared.

However, it’s quite challenging to shoot.

“I am doing my make-up and carrying a sanitiser with me all the time. Wearing a mask and gloves at all times is also really uncomfortable especially when you have make-up on as I need to touch-up every couple of minutes.

“I feel it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they keep themselves safe. So, when I was on the floor delivering my scene, it was tough to do that with complete attention as I was also focusing on maintaining the right distance from other people and following the right measures even in between the shots,” he added.

“Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga” airs on Sony SAB.