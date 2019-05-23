Siddik Akbar bags chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu’s Siddik Akbar won the fourth IGMSA Below 1500 Fide Rating Chess Tournament being held at Oasis School, Raidurg.

In the final round, Siddik drew with Varshith Nela (TS). A total of total five players were tied for the first prize with eight points each after nine rounds and the winner was decided through a tie break. Andhra Pradesh’s Nagasri Saikanth was the runner-up while Tamil Nadu’s S Krishna Murthy bagged the third prize.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while the runner-up and second runner-up were awarded Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Winners: 1. Siddik Akbar (TN) 2. Nagasri Saikanth ( AP), 3. S Krishna Murthy (TN), 4. Nela Varshith (TS), 5.M Anil (TS)(5 points); 6.J Manoj Ranjith (TN), 7. Avhad Prajwal(MH), 8. Y Sethumadhav (AP), 9. G Hema Easwar (AP)(7.5 points) 10. Sanjeevan Singh Sardar (TS) (7 points).

