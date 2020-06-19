Siddipet: 8-year-old innocent boy shoots video of father drowning in KLIS Canal

By | Published: 6:22 pm 6:23 pm

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy shot a video of his father drowning, without realising the gravity of the situation, in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) canal near Akkaram pump house near Gajwel in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

The innocence of the boy comes out in the video when he tells his brother and a cousin about his father’s swimming prowess even as the latter struggles to keep himself afloat in the strong current.

According to locals, Md Mohiuddin (38), a resident of Akkaram village, went to the canal on Tuesday along with his wife Razia, sons Akbar (8) and Salman (6), his nephew and his mother-in-law. Overjoyed on seeing the Godavari water flowing through the canal, Mohiuddin got into the canal. After giving a bath to his two sons and nephew on the edge of the canal, Mohiuddin ventured into the canal asking his son Akabar to shoot a video.

Though many people had ventured for a swim in the canal, the current was very strong since irrigation officials were operating four pumps at Tukkapur pump house. While Mohiuddin swam for a while a few feet away from the canal bund, the son can be heard commenting proudly: “Mere bava waha tak bhi ja sakthe” (my father can go even deeper into the canal).

The last words Mohiuddin uttered at the beginning of the two-minute video clip was “Yeh idhar dekho” (did you see me). For a moment, Razia was seen discussing the project with her mother. Though Mohiuddin was making repeated attempts to come out of the water, the two women and the children did not realise that he was struggling. He was swept away in the canal water in less than two minutes, leaving the entire family in shock.

Meanwhile, irrigation department officials pressed into service expert divers to launch a search for the body but could not find it. The body was swept ashore finally on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident occured despite irrigation officials and the police and even the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself appealing to the people not to venture into KLIS canals because of the depth and the strong current.

