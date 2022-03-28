Siddipet: Agnigundalu ritual celebrated at Komuravelly

Siddipet: A huge number of devotees walked on burning coal as part of ‘Agnigundalu’ rituals celebrated as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Komuravelly.

The Agnigundalu ritual commenced very early on Monday. The devotees, who arrived at the temple from across the State, have walked burning coal. The devouts believe that they will be healed off from all ill effects if they walk on burning coals here.

The temple priests have also walked on burning coals carrying the processional deities of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consorts when thousands of devotees followed them. The ritual also marked the end of the annual Brahmotsvam festivities at the temple.

