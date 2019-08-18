Siddipet: Brahmana Parishad gets new general body

By | Published: 12:56 am

Siddipet: Koti Rameshwara, who has been working with Telangana State New Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) for over three decades, was elected as President of Brahmana Parishad, Siddipet. Kalakuntla Venkatanarasimha Charyulu, a noted priest, was elected as General Secretary. Pervala Chandrashekar Rao and Mulampally Shiva Kumar Sharma were elected as Vice-presidents. Kodavakanti Shivanaga Sharma and Vaidya Krishnama Charyulu were elected as Joint Secretaries of Parishad. The new general body was elected unanimously by members of the Brahmana Parishad.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Rameshwar Rao has said that they have aimed to build a Gayathri Matha Temple in Siddipet besides creating a welfare fund for Brahamana Parishad, Siddipet during their tenure. He has elaborated various development and welfare programmes to be taken up during the new couple of years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .