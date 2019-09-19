Siddipet: Car runs amok injuring ten in Dubbak

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Siddipet: A car ran amok injuring 10 persons in the heart of the Dubbak town on Thursday evening. The victims include a new mother, her infant baby and five intermediate girl students.

According to Dubbak Police, the driver of the car, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, lost control of the car at Telangana Talli junction in Dubbak town.

The victims were identified as Bavanalapally Gayathri, her three month-old son, Somavarapu Vijitha, Bindla Ramya, D Sushmitha, Budiga Sailu, Vadla Sandhya, Somarapu Navya, Shetti Venkat and a sanitary worker of Dubbak Municipality. Five of the 10 victims – Vijitha, Ramya, Sushmitha, Sandhya, Navya, are Intermediate students of a local college. They were waiting to catch a bus to return home after college hours. The injured were rushed to Government Hospital, Siddipet after providing first-aid at Area Hospital Dubbak. The condition of at least a couple of them is stated to be critical. The police have reportedly taken the driver into custody. The driver has been sent to a hospital for medical tests. A case was registered and the inquiry is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter