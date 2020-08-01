Siddipet Collector appointed as in-charge Collector of Medak

By | Published: 3:30 pm 4:00 pm

Medak: The district collector K Dharma Reddy has retired from service on Friday and the State government has appointed Collector Siddipet P Venkatrami Reddy as in-charge Collector of Medak until further orders.

The officials of Medak district administration have organised a grand felicitation at the Collectorate on Friday evening. Dharma Reddy was appointed as Collector of Medak district in 2018 after he was conferred as IAS. He had served as Collector for two years and four months. He joined the Revenue Service in 1985 by cracking the Group-II after completing MSc Chemistry from Osmania University.

